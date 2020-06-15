All apartments in Venice
Find more places like 528 Barcelona Ave. #214.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice, FL
/
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

528 Barcelona Ave. #214

528 Barcelona Avenue · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL 34285
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 - 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2021 Season Availability January April: $3,200/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3200/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum)

This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to Downtown Venice, with a Community pool for Florida Living at its best! This second-floor unit is Light and bright with Two Bedrooms and two bathrooms, tastefully decorated with just under 800 square feet of living space. The master bedroom provides a walk-in closet and master bathroom with an updated glass enclosed shower. The complex offers a community pool, assigned parking, community BBQ, and onsite laundry. All within blocks of the Venice Island amenities, fine - to - casual dining and entertainment, golfing, sunsets and fishing from the Jetty, to passing the day shopping Historic Downtown Venice.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~55+ Community
~Three month min with preference to 3 month plus bookings.
~Included in rent: Electricity, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Cable TV, Landscaping.
~Pets: No
~Pool: Community
~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, plus 12% tax.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 have any available units?
528 Barcelona Ave. #214 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 have?
Some of 528 Barcelona Ave. #214's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 currently offering any rent specials?
528 Barcelona Ave. #214 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 pet-friendly?
No, 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 offer parking?
Yes, 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 does offer parking.
Does 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 have a pool?
Yes, 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 has a pool.
Does 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 have accessible units?
No, 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Barcelona Ave. #214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 528 Barcelona Ave. #214?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor
Venice, FL 34285
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275

Similar Pages

Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms
Venice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with Parking
Venice Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity