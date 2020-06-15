528 Barcelona Ave. #214

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

2021 Season Availability January April: $3,200/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3200/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum)



This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to Downtown Venice, with a Community pool for Florida Living at its best! This second-floor unit is Light and bright with Two Bedrooms and two bathrooms, tastefully decorated with just under 800 square feet of living space. The master bedroom provides a walk-in closet and master bathroom with an updated glass enclosed shower. The complex offers a community pool, assigned parking, community BBQ, and onsite laundry. All within blocks of the Venice Island amenities, fine - to - casual dining and entertainment, golfing, sunsets and fishing from the Jetty, to passing the day shopping Historic Downtown Venice.



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



~55+ Community

~Three month min with preference to 3 month plus bookings.

~Included in rent: Electricity, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Cable TV, Landscaping.

~Pets: No

~Pool: Community

~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, plus 12% tax.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4919620)