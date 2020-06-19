All apartments in Venice
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

433 Bimini

433 Bimini Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

433 Bimini Avenue, Venice, FL 34285

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
View this home from your Smart Phone, a iPad or your Tablet. 433 Bimini is listed on you tube. View the interior space of 433 Bimini, Virtually. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is neat as a pin. The kitchen is stocked from the dishwasher to the LG Fridge and in the middle a breakfast bar. No carpet here. All of the floors are Bare. From the sheets to the silverware, basic cable, WiFi, and utilities, everything you need is provided. For you and a guest, you'll find two bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 walk in closets, 2 pantries, 2 flat screen tv's and parking for 2 automobiles under the carport. Slide the windows open in the Lanai and enjoy the Gulf Breeze. Enjoy a drink or casual dine on the Lanai, as the table is set for four. 433 Bimini has a full laundry room and bicycle storage too. Location, location, you're also less than 2.5 miles of the Gulf of Mexico and Venice Beaches. SEASON 2021 IS AVAILABLE. Should you need a Short Term, Homes are available off season too. View the Virtual Tour and be sure to check out my You Tube Channel. View this home and others near the Gulf of Mexico. Listing brokered by Sun Realty of Florida, contact Susan Swanson at 941-202-9520

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Bimini have any available units?
433 Bimini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venice, FL.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Bimini have?
Some of 433 Bimini's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Bimini currently offering any rent specials?
433 Bimini isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Bimini pet-friendly?
No, 433 Bimini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 433 Bimini offer parking?
Yes, 433 Bimini does offer parking.
Does 433 Bimini have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Bimini offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Bimini have a pool?
Yes, 433 Bimini has a pool.
Does 433 Bimini have accessible units?
No, 433 Bimini does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Bimini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Bimini has units with dishwashers.
