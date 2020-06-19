Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport walk in closets pool bike storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bike storage internet access

View this home from your Smart Phone, a iPad or your Tablet. 433 Bimini is listed on you tube. View the interior space of 433 Bimini, Virtually. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is neat as a pin. The kitchen is stocked from the dishwasher to the LG Fridge and in the middle a breakfast bar. No carpet here. All of the floors are Bare. From the sheets to the silverware, basic cable, WiFi, and utilities, everything you need is provided. For you and a guest, you'll find two bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 walk in closets, 2 pantries, 2 flat screen tv's and parking for 2 automobiles under the carport. Slide the windows open in the Lanai and enjoy the Gulf Breeze. Enjoy a drink or casual dine on the Lanai, as the table is set for four. 433 Bimini has a full laundry room and bicycle storage too. Location, location, you're also less than 2.5 miles of the Gulf of Mexico and Venice Beaches. SEASON 2021 IS AVAILABLE. Should you need a Short Term, Homes are available off season too. View the Virtual Tour and be sure to check out my You Tube Channel. View this home and others near the Gulf of Mexico. Listing brokered by Sun Realty of Florida, contact Susan Swanson at 941-202-9520