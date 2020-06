Amenities

Located in Historic district of Venice Isle. Totally renovated with hurricane impact windows. The kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar for 2. All new wooded blinds on all windows. The 12 x 15 provides a walk in closet and bath entry. There another rear door that leads to the common laundry area which is located between the 2 building four plex. It provides a coined laundry facility for washing and drying. Inside the laundry area is a ceiling fan and folding table. Your unit has it's own driveway that parks 2 vehicles.

The front door entry is surrounded by a 7 x 23 screened tile lanai. Water/trash/sewer are included in your rent. Venice Beach is about 1/2 mile away. Venice Ave for shopping and dining is only one block away. Across the street from the unit is a large neighborhood park/play ground. Sidewalks thru-out the neighborhood for walking or bike riding. Available June 1. Perfect for a single or couple wanting to live on the Isle of Venice.