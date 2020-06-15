All apartments in Venice
Venice, FL
1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE
1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE

1440 Brenner Park Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

1440 Brenner Park Drive, Venice, FL 34292

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2325 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON FOR $2400 PER MONTH. An outstanding home in a lovely neighborhood. Full access to Waterford Clubhouse facilities, including a fitness center, tennis courts , community pool, and of course you can use the Waterford semi-private golf course for reasonable fees. The home has three bedrooms, two baths , family room, and two car garage with a private heated pool. It is beautifully furnished and a few things are still being added. Formal, as well as casual dining areas, and formal or casual living areas are available for your comfort. Just a short drive away from Downtown Venice and Venice Beach. Sarasota shopping and theater are just one half hour drive. This is a lovely home in an area you will love.
Three month minimum. Booked for January, February & March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE have any available units?
1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
