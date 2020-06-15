1440 BRENNER PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

AVAILABLE OFF SEASON FOR $2400 PER MONTH. An outstanding home in a lovely neighborhood. Full access to Waterford Clubhouse facilities, including a fitness center, tennis courts , community pool, and of course you can use the Waterford semi-private golf course for reasonable fees. The home has three bedrooms, two baths , family room, and two car garage with a private heated pool. It is beautifully furnished and a few things are still being added. Formal, as well as casual dining areas, and formal or casual living areas are available for your comfort. Just a short drive away from Downtown Venice and Venice Beach. Sarasota shopping and theater are just one half hour drive. This is a lovely home in an area you will love.

Three month minimum. Booked for January, February & March.