134 MESTRE PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

This specific (ROSA) floor plan offers a large kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space. It also features natural gas and a convenient eat-in kitchen nook area. The breakfast bar is one of the enjoyable features with this floor plan because it is a perfect gathering place for friends and family. It overlooks the living room/dining room areas that flow directly to the screened in under cover lanai that overlooks a lake. Large sliding glass doors and hurricane impact glass windows allow plenty of sunshine into this property. The master bedroom is spacious and features a large bathroom with dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. The Venetian Golf & River Club is an amenity rich community offering dining, fitness, pool(s), tennis, golf and other social activities behind a gated community. The community is within a short drive to medical facilities, shopping and entertainment and of course the Gulf of Mexico beaches. Make an appointment with your Realtor to see this property.