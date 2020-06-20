All apartments in Venice
134 MESTRE PLACE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:11 AM

134 MESTRE PLACE

134 Mestre Place · (941) 685-4224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 Mestre Place, Venice, FL 34275
Venetian Golf And River Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This specific (ROSA) floor plan offers a large kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space. It also features natural gas and a convenient eat-in kitchen nook area. The breakfast bar is one of the enjoyable features with this floor plan because it is a perfect gathering place for friends and family. It overlooks the living room/dining room areas that flow directly to the screened in under cover lanai that overlooks a lake. Large sliding glass doors and hurricane impact glass windows allow plenty of sunshine into this property. The master bedroom is spacious and features a large bathroom with dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. The Venetian Golf & River Club is an amenity rich community offering dining, fitness, pool(s), tennis, golf and other social activities behind a gated community. The community is within a short drive to medical facilities, shopping and entertainment and of course the Gulf of Mexico beaches. Make an appointment with your Realtor to see this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 MESTRE PLACE have any available units?
134 MESTRE PLACE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 MESTRE PLACE have?
Some of 134 MESTRE PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 MESTRE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
134 MESTRE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 MESTRE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 134 MESTRE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 134 MESTRE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 134 MESTRE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 134 MESTRE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 MESTRE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 MESTRE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 134 MESTRE PLACE has a pool.
Does 134 MESTRE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 134 MESTRE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 134 MESTRE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 MESTRE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
