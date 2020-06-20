134 MESTRE PLACE

Amenities
This specific (ROSA) floor plan offers a large kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space. It also features natural gas and a convenient eat-in kitchen nook area. The breakfast bar is one of the enjoyable features with this floor plan because it is a perfect gathering place for friends and family. It overlooks the living room/dining room areas that flow directly to the screened in under cover lanai that overlooks a lake. Large sliding glass doors and hurricane impact glass windows allow plenty of sunshine into this property. The master bedroom is spacious and features a large bathroom with dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. The Venetian Golf & River Club is an amenity rich community offering dining, fitness, pool(s), tennis, golf and other social activities behind a gated community. The community is within a short drive to medical facilities, shopping and entertainment and of course the Gulf of Mexico beaches. Make an appointment with your Realtor to see this property.