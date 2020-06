Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A lovely detached villa overlooking the twelfth fairway of Capri Isles Golf Course. Two bedrooms, two baths, den and two car garage. Kitchen equipped with all new appliances. Formal dining area. Conveniently located a short distance from shopping, & golf.Restaurants and medical facilities are nearby. RENTED FOR THE2020 SEASON. CALL FOR OFF SEASON RATES AND AVAILABILITY. THREE MONTH MINIMUM RENTALS.