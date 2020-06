Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL.



- FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS.

- MOVE-IN CONDITION. TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS.

- SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET.

- MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB.

- LAUNDRY ROOM WITH NEW WASHER AND DRYER.

- ONE CAR GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY.

- ALL FENCED BACKYARD PATIO.

- GREAT AMENITIES FOR EVERYONE INCLUDING LARGE POOL, WALKING PATH, CLUBHOUSE, BUSINESS CENTER, GYM AND CHILDRENS PLAY AREA. - CENTRALLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS.

- VERY EASY TO SHOW!!!.



Call me for an appointment!

NEYZI PAREDES