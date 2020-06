Amenities

This home is located in the very desirable Pinebrook South community on a quiet street. A 2 Bed, 2 bath split plan home with a large Florida room, covered lanai, great room, and 2 car garage. Pinebrook South offers a newly renovated community clubhouse, pool, shuffleboard, and its own canoe and kayak launch. The central location makes it convenient to the Venice beaches and downtown shopping, restaurants, and theater. The minimum lease period is 12 months. Available July 16.