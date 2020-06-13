185 Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,
Results within 1 mile of Vamo
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4236 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4236 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
957 sqft
This wonderful second floor unit in the gated community of Plaza De Flores in Sarasota will not last long! With 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept living and dining area there will be plenty of room for entertaining family and friends!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9185 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9185 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1800 sqft
Luxury, Contemporary Water Front Retreat on Siesta Key with Private Dock. Fully furnished (available unfurnished as well) 3 bedroom/3 full bath and ready to move in.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT
3627 Yellow Pine Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1353 sqft
Unit is also for sale. Owners will rent yearly or short term. Includes Utilities up to $200 (anything over renter pays) Perfect for permanent resident or investment! Rare WEEKLY RENTALS in this WELL FUNDED sought after COMMUNITY.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4148 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
8776 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1338 sqft
Wow! This stunning condo and offers SPECTACULAR views of the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy your updated kitchen with expanded Granite Countertops. You may never want to leave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9480 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
Absolutely immaculate vacation veranda in Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club, one of the areas finest golf course communities. This sparkling gem invites you to enjoy the delightful view from the lanai of the lake and 18th green.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
4639 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1414 sqft
One of the prettiest views in Stoneybrook overlooking the 3rd hole on the golf course. This is special!! This second floor “Barrington” model veranda offers over 1400 sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8961 VERANDA WAY
8961 Veranda Way, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
Ground floor Carlton, two bedrooms, two baths, furnished in a Florida motif, screened entry Veranda and rear screened lanai with preserve view, internet access, flat screened TVs, King bed in master plus walk-in closets, fantastic amenities,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9550 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
A FRESH NEW LOOK- New wood floors grace this second-floor vacation condo located at Stonebrook Golf and Country Club.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9560 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1661 sqft
Abbey model, end unit, second floor, largest of the Verandas this is a two bedroom, two bath condo plus den.
Results within 5 miles of Vamo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,106
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
536 Canal Rd
536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2450 sqft
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease: Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102
6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vamo, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vamo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

