All apartments in Vamo
Find more places like 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vamo, FL
/
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE

1708 Glenhouse Drive · (941) 803-7522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vamo
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room. Recently painted and immaculate. Granite tops. From the first step in through your new door you see quality. 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit with cathedral ceilings,
skylight, crown molding through out, new doors and hardware, your parking space and a guest space at your front door. The master bathroom boasts a beautifully tiled walk in shower with designer fixtures. The kitchen is a delight with wood cabinetry, granite counters and STATE OF THE ART appliances. Come Live The Florida Lifestyle! This Gated Waterfront Community nestled among 75 acres of natural beauty, Has It All. PelicanCove has 4 Lighted Tennis Courts, 3 Club Houses that offer a wide range of organized recreational, cultural and social activities, Fitness Center, Fishing Pier, 87 slip Marina, Kayak Launch, Walking Trails, Dog Walk Area, Shuffleboard, Basketball all nestled among manicured ropical Foliage. Pelican Cove offers what most communities cannot. Just minutes from #1 Rated Siesta Key Beach, Shopping Mall, Movie Theaters, Restaurants and Culturally Rich Downtown Sarasota. This is Florida living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vamo 1 BedroomsVamo 2 Bedrooms
Vamo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVamo Dog Friendly Apartments
Vamo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FL
Siesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity