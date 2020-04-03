1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool media room tennis court

Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room. Recently painted and immaculate. Granite tops. From the first step in through your new door you see quality. 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit with cathedral ceilings,

skylight, crown molding through out, new doors and hardware, your parking space and a guest space at your front door. The master bathroom boasts a beautifully tiled walk in shower with designer fixtures. The kitchen is a delight with wood cabinetry, granite counters and STATE OF THE ART appliances. Come Live The Florida Lifestyle! This Gated Waterfront Community nestled among 75 acres of natural beauty, Has It All. PelicanCove has 4 Lighted Tennis Courts, 3 Club Houses that offer a wide range of organized recreational, cultural and social activities, Fitness Center, Fishing Pier, 87 slip Marina, Kayak Launch, Walking Trails, Dog Walk Area, Shuffleboard, Basketball all nestled among manicured ropical Foliage. Pelican Cove offers what most communities cannot. Just minutes from #1 Rated Siesta Key Beach, Shopping Mall, Movie Theaters, Restaurants and Culturally Rich Downtown Sarasota. This is Florida living at its best!