Valrico, FL
5610 Rockfield Loop
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

5610 Rockfield Loop

5610 Rockfield Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5610 Rockfield Loop, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home on Golf Course - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this spacious guard gated 4 bedroom home on a golf course featuring a nice floor plan, real wood & tile flooring throughout (no carpet), granite countertops in the kitchen, warm paint colors, and a 2 car attached garage. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=myK8r1o21Gt

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Bloomingdale Ave to New River Hills Parkway to Rockfield Loop.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE5177287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Rockfield Loop have any available units?
5610 Rockfield Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 5610 Rockfield Loop have?
Some of 5610 Rockfield Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Rockfield Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Rockfield Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Rockfield Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 Rockfield Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5610 Rockfield Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Rockfield Loop offers parking.
Does 5610 Rockfield Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Rockfield Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Rockfield Loop have a pool?
No, 5610 Rockfield Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Rockfield Loop have accessible units?
No, 5610 Rockfield Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Rockfield Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Rockfield Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Rockfield Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5610 Rockfield Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
