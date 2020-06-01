All apartments in Valrico
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

460 Summer Sails Dr

460 Summer Sails Drive · No Longer Available
Location

460 Summer Sails Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Attached Garage!!! 1/2 off 1st Month Rent - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Must also apply with HOA

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5248665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Summer Sails Dr have any available units?
460 Summer Sails Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 460 Summer Sails Dr currently offering any rent specials?
460 Summer Sails Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Summer Sails Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Summer Sails Dr is pet friendly.
Does 460 Summer Sails Dr offer parking?
Yes, 460 Summer Sails Dr offers parking.
Does 460 Summer Sails Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Summer Sails Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Summer Sails Dr have a pool?
No, 460 Summer Sails Dr does not have a pool.
Does 460 Summer Sails Dr have accessible units?
No, 460 Summer Sails Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Summer Sails Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Summer Sails Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Summer Sails Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Summer Sails Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

