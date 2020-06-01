415 BRANDYWINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***Landlord installed brand new PCV fence to enclosed all of backyard for new tenants!!!**MOVE IN READY North Valrico three bedroom, two bath, 2 car garage in an established neighborhood home. House has vaulted ceilings with beautiful crown molding throughout every room. Well laid out open floor plan with extra large living room. House sits on a large lot with room for RV/Boat parking and a shed for storage. Enjoy the large screened lanai that is perfect for entertaining. Call today to schedule an appointment to view the home!