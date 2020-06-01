4111 Balington Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath, 3 car garage, pool home was designed with impeccable style. As you enter home, you will love the open spacious feel, with newer wood floors throughout the main floor, light and bright kitchen with a walk in pantry, range with double ovens, solid surface counters, 42" wood cabinets, all open to the family room with sliding glass doors to the sparkling pool and private backyard! The second floor is spectacular with a huge master suite and large sitting area/office 13x10, large master bath with separate shower, soaking tub, double sinks and 2 large walk in closets. Three guest bedrooms AND 2 full guest bathrooms!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.