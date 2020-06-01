Amenities
3208 Fox Squirrel Available 08/05/19 showings starting 8/5/19 - This home located in the prestigious Riverhills Community with great schools nearby. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2,045 sf home is located in Valrico, FL. This home features a spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. $160 monthly charge for pool maintenance. We set up a weekly maintenance schedule. *Lawn maintenance is the resident's responsibility
The only way to get in the gated community to view this home is via a Real Estate Agent.
Call or Text to schedule a showing today 813-947-9714
(RLNE1923399)