3208 Fox Squirrel Available 08/05/19 showings starting 8/5/19 - This home located in the prestigious Riverhills Community with great schools nearby. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2,045 sf home is located in Valrico, FL. This home features a spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. $160 monthly charge for pool maintenance. We set up a weekly maintenance schedule. *Lawn maintenance is the resident's responsibility



The only way to get in the gated community to view this home is via a Real Estate Agent.



Call or Text to schedule a showing today 813-947-9714



