Valrico, FL
3208 Fox Squirrel
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

3208 Fox Squirrel

3208 Fox Squirrel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Fox Squirrel Lane, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3208 Fox Squirrel Available 08/05/19 showings starting 8/5/19 - This home located in the prestigious Riverhills Community with great schools nearby. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2,045 sf home is located in Valrico, FL. This home features a spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. $160 monthly charge for pool maintenance. We set up a weekly maintenance schedule. *Lawn maintenance is the resident's responsibility

The only way to get in the gated community to view this home is via a Real Estate Agent.

Call or Text to schedule a showing today 813-947-9714

(RLNE1923399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Fox Squirrel have any available units?
3208 Fox Squirrel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3208 Fox Squirrel have?
Some of 3208 Fox Squirrel's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Fox Squirrel currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Fox Squirrel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Fox Squirrel pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Fox Squirrel is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Fox Squirrel offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Fox Squirrel offers parking.
Does 3208 Fox Squirrel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Fox Squirrel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Fox Squirrel have a pool?
Yes, 3208 Fox Squirrel has a pool.
Does 3208 Fox Squirrel have accessible units?
No, 3208 Fox Squirrel does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Fox Squirrel have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Fox Squirrel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Fox Squirrel have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Fox Squirrel does not have units with air conditioning.
