All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE

2614 Drumwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2614 Drumwood Place, Valrico, FL 33596
Original Buckhorn Estate

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 2614 Drumwood Place and the beautiful community of Buckhorn. This light, bright, and well laid out home features large common areas, fireplace, large kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, upstairs you will find the spacious master suite along with 3 additional bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. Large screened lanai to enjoy and the home is on a dead end street which means little traffic. This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay. Schedule your viewing today!

*Leases must begin within 14 days
*Lawn maintenance is the resident's responsibility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE have any available units?
2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE does offer parking.
Does 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 DRUMWOOD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa