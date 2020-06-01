Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 2614 Drumwood Place and the beautiful community of Buckhorn. This light, bright, and well laid out home features large common areas, fireplace, large kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, upstairs you will find the spacious master suite along with 3 additional bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. Large screened lanai to enjoy and the home is on a dead end street which means little traffic. This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay. Schedule your viewing today!



*Leases must begin within 14 days

*Lawn maintenance is the resident's responsibility