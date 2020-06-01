All apartments in Valrico
2409 Tea Olive Terrace
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2409 Tea Olive Terrace

2409 Tea Olive Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Tea Olive Terrace, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5 bedroom 5 bath gated community of Arista - ***$250.00 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT FOR A FEBRUARY MOVE-IN!*** Beautiful home located in gated community of Arista in Valrico. This 5 bedroom 5 bath home has it all! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the downstairs living area. Bedrooms and formal living room / office/ den are carpeted. Kitchen is fully equipped with beautiful custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, cooking island and breakfast bar the overlooks the dinette area and spacious family room. Master bedroom with with custom columns to separate the private sitting area, has a very large walk-in closet, private bath with garden tub, separate shower, and double sink vanity. all other bedrooms are spacious with 5 th bedroom located upstairs with loft area and full bath and a large storage closet and separate A/C unit. Also has interior laundry room with washer and dryer and a 3 car garage. Over-sized covered back patio for your outdoor entertaining. and BBQ's. Lawn Maintenance is included!

(RLNE4070816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Tea Olive Terrace have any available units?
2409 Tea Olive Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2409 Tea Olive Terrace have?
Some of 2409 Tea Olive Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Tea Olive Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Tea Olive Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Tea Olive Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Tea Olive Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Tea Olive Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Tea Olive Terrace offers parking.
Does 2409 Tea Olive Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Tea Olive Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Tea Olive Terrace have a pool?
No, 2409 Tea Olive Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Tea Olive Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2409 Tea Olive Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Tea Olive Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Tea Olive Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Tea Olive Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2409 Tea Olive Terrace has units with air conditioning.
