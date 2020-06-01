2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE

Amenities

This beautifully updated townhome in Valrico’s Oak Valley is move in ready! New appliances, new fixtures, new window treatments and a fresh coat of paint give this home a modern facelift. Ceramic tile flows throughout the home’s lower level. A half bath is tucked under the stairs for added convenience. In the kitchen, you’ll find a 4 door refrigerator, upgraded lighting and even a wine chiller! Upstairs, both of the home’s bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, carpet, fans and walk in closets. Enjoy the communities green space just off the screened lanai. Oak Valley sits across from a Publix, Ross and restaurants and is just seconds from Hwy 60 making your commute a breeze. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control, in addition to water and sewer is provided by the HOA.This home won’t last long. If you want it, see it now because tomorrow it will be gone!