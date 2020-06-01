All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE

2132 Golden Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2132 Golden Oak Lane, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully updated townhome in Valrico’s Oak Valley is move in ready! New appliances, new fixtures, new window treatments and a fresh coat of paint give this home a modern facelift. Ceramic tile flows throughout the home’s lower level. A half bath is tucked under the stairs for added convenience. In the kitchen, you’ll find a 4 door refrigerator, upgraded lighting and even a wine chiller! Upstairs, both of the home’s bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, carpet, fans and walk in closets. Enjoy the communities green space just off the screened lanai. Oak Valley sits across from a Publix, Ross and restaurants and is just seconds from Hwy 60 making your commute a breeze. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control, in addition to water and sewer is provided by the HOA.This home won’t last long. If you want it, see it now because tomorrow it will be gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE have any available units?
2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE have?
Some of 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa