Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pool

THIS ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF VALRICO! OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND

KITCHEN FEATURES CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE! DINING ROOM

FEATURES A SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADING TO THE LANAI AND NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS!! SPACIOUS

MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET PLUS AND ADDITIONAL CLOSET. MATER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS, GARDEN

TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL THAT THE SUB DIVISION OFFERS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MORE!