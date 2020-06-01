All apartments in Valrico
1608 Emerald Hill Way
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

1608 Emerald Hill Way

1608 Emerald Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Emerald Hill Way, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4 Bed, 2 Bath, Golf course & Lake view in a Gated Community! 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floor - Welcome to this beautiful home with lake view and stunning golf course view & more than 11,600 sf lot (twice as big as most other houses in the same community)! This newly updated (two bedrooms with brand new hardwood floors and mostly fresh new paint) spacious 4BR/2BA home offers plenty of living space with a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, huge kitchen and high ceiling throughout. Your open kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space with an island for convenience, and overlooks the family room, creating a great open space. The master suite features beautiful wood flooring, two walk-in closets, large en suite bathroom with double vanities, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. The three secondary bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings for a spacious feel. Youll fall in love with the golf course view from your paved lanai while your backyard is blended with the golf course with beautiful sunset view of the lake and the golf course !!

The beautiful Diamond Hill is a gated, golf course community. In addition to the 18-hole golf course, Diamond Hill features many amenities for the entire family to enjoy - a heated community pool, tennis & basketball court, playground, fitness center and clubhouse. Near great restaurants and shopping, and easy access to I-4 and I-275 for easy commuting. Schedule your showing on this beauty today!!

(RLNE2787580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Emerald Hill Way have any available units?
1608 Emerald Hill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 1608 Emerald Hill Way have?
Some of 1608 Emerald Hill Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Emerald Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Emerald Hill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Emerald Hill Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Emerald Hill Way is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Emerald Hill Way offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Emerald Hill Way offers parking.
Does 1608 Emerald Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Emerald Hill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Emerald Hill Way have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Emerald Hill Way has a pool.
Does 1608 Emerald Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 1608 Emerald Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Emerald Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Emerald Hill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Emerald Hill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Emerald Hill Way does not have units with air conditioning.
