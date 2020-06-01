1608 Emerald Hill Way

Amenities

4 Bed, 2 Bath, Golf course & Lake view in a Gated Community! 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floor - Welcome to this beautiful home with lake view and stunning golf course view & more than 11,600 sf lot (twice as big as most other houses in the same community)! This newly updated (two bedrooms with brand new hardwood floors and mostly fresh new paint) spacious 4BR/2BA home offers plenty of living space with a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, huge kitchen and high ceiling throughout. Your open kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space with an island for convenience, and overlooks the family room, creating a great open space. The master suite features beautiful wood flooring, two walk-in closets, large en suite bathroom with double vanities, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. The three secondary bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings for a spacious feel. Youll fall in love with the golf course view from your paved lanai while your backyard is blended with the golf course with beautiful sunset view of the lake and the golf course !!



The beautiful Diamond Hill is a gated, golf course community. In addition to the 18-hole golf course, Diamond Hill features many amenities for the entire family to enjoy - a heated community pool, tennis & basketball court, playground, fitness center and clubhouse. Near great restaurants and shopping, and easy access to I-4 and I-275 for easy commuting. Schedule your showing on this beauty today!!



