All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE

1047 Grand Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1047 Grand Canyon Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage. There is a Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat in Kitchen Space with Breakfast Bar and a fenced in backyard giving you more space to entertain with privacy. You'll feel right at home as you enter the foyer of this spacious home. The Living and Dining Room is light and bright with large windows and gleaming hardwood floors. As you continue forward you enter the Kitchen and Family Room. In the back of the home is the Master Suite. The Master Suite has a large walk-in closet, his and her sinks, garden tub, enclosed shower, hardwood floor and a ceiling fan with light. The Kitchen has New Granite Tops, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, lots of storage cabinets and a separate area for a small table. Stainless Steel Appliances include: Fridge with french doors and freezer on the bottom, GAS Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher. There is also a built-in desk area with upper cabinets. Laundry area is located in the kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. Off the Kitchen is the Family Room with hardwood floors, ceiling fan with light and a sliding glass door that leads to the private fenced in backyard. Additional Home Features: New Interior and Exterior Paint, New Hardwood Flooring, New Windows, New Tile, New Kitchen Granite, Ceiling Fans throughout, Fenced in Backyard and Newer A/C in 2015., GAS Hot Water heater,Gas for Dryer.. Top Rated Schools are just around the corner. * LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have any available units?
1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have?
Some of 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa