1047 GRAND CANYON DRIVE

4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage. There is a Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat in Kitchen Space with Breakfast Bar and a fenced in backyard giving you more space to entertain with privacy. You'll feel right at home as you enter the foyer of this spacious home. The Living and Dining Room is light and bright with large windows and gleaming hardwood floors. As you continue forward you enter the Kitchen and Family Room. In the back of the home is the Master Suite. The Master Suite has a large walk-in closet, his and her sinks, garden tub, enclosed shower, hardwood floor and a ceiling fan with light. The Kitchen has New Granite Tops, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, lots of storage cabinets and a separate area for a small table. Stainless Steel Appliances include: Fridge with french doors and freezer on the bottom, GAS Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher. There is also a built-in desk area with upper cabinets. Laundry area is located in the kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. Off the Kitchen is the Family Room with hardwood floors, ceiling fan with light and a sliding glass door that leads to the private fenced in backyard. Additional Home Features: New Interior and Exterior Paint, New Hardwood Flooring, New Windows, New Tile, New Kitchen Granite, Ceiling Fans throughout, Fenced in Backyard and Newer A/C in 2015., GAS Hot Water heater,Gas for Dryer.. Top Rated Schools are just around the corner. * LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT.