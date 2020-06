1003 LUMSDEN TRACE CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 GARAGE WITH OVER 2500 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING AREA. THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF VALRICO. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH. SPLIT BEDROOMS. DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS IN FOYER. HOME HAS FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN, INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASH BASIN. SEPARATE DEN/OFFICE, BEDROOM AND BATH COMBO CAN BE USED AS AN IN-LAW-SUITE. HUGE KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL, SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, MICROWAVE(NEW) AND DISHWASHER. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. EAT-IN SPACE IN THE KITCHEN. KITCHEN AND ALL WET AREAS HAVE CERAMIC TILE FLOORS. LAMINATED WOOD FLOORING IN ALL OTHER AREAS. FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM THAT FEATURES AN OFFICE AREA, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. HUGE SCREENED LANAI. GREAT SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. EASY TO SHOW. ****at time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.*******