Home
/
University, FL
/
4114 Boca Woods Dr
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:38 AM

4114 Boca Woods Dr

4114 Boca Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4114 Boca Woods Drive, University, FL 32826
Sanctuary

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Regency Park Community in Orlando not far from Highways shopping and entertainment. Just in time for another semester this home is Very close to UCF. Perfect for roommates or any family. Large living area. Huge master. Comfortable kitchen with good cabinet and counter space. Extra pantry space. Bar style counter perfect for stools and another great eating area. Spacious bedrooms and well lit throughout. Screened in patio enclosure for great nights or days sitting outside.
Great back yard space for pets or children.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Boca Woods Dr have any available units?
4114 Boca Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 4114 Boca Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Boca Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Boca Woods Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 Boca Woods Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4114 Boca Woods Dr offer parking?
No, 4114 Boca Woods Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4114 Boca Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Boca Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Boca Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 4114 Boca Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Boca Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 4114 Boca Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Boca Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Boca Woods Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 Boca Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 Boca Woods Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

