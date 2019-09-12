3556 Khayyam Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Come take a look at this newly updated 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse located close to UCF and Full Sail University. All new paint throughout! Brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops! Half bath downstairs and full bath shared upstairs. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Back patio has a nice view of a small pond. Bus stop at community entrance. Sorry no pets. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,140, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,140, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

