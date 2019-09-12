All apartments in University
Find more places like 3556 Khayyam Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
3556 Khayyam Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

3556 Khayyam Avenue

3556 Khayyam Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3556 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a look at this newly updated 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse located close to UCF and Full Sail University. All new paint throughout! Brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops! Half bath downstairs and full bath shared upstairs. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Back patio has a nice view of a small pond. Bus stop at community entrance. Sorry no pets. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,140, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,140, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3556 Khayyam Avenue have any available units?
3556 Khayyam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 3556 Khayyam Avenue have?
Some of 3556 Khayyam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3556 Khayyam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3556 Khayyam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3556 Khayyam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3556 Khayyam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3556 Khayyam Avenue offer parking?
No, 3556 Khayyam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3556 Khayyam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3556 Khayyam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3556 Khayyam Avenue have a pool?
No, 3556 Khayyam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3556 Khayyam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3556 Khayyam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3556 Khayyam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3556 Khayyam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3556 Khayyam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3556 Khayyam Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity 2 Bedroom Apartments
University 3 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity Apartments with Pools
University Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Eustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology