Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

3540 Khayyam Avenue

3540 Khayyam Avenue · (407) 329-7424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3540 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL 32826

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
You'll love this cute 2/1.5 town home close to UCF and Full Sail University. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own half bath with a common shared shower. Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Back patio has a nice view of a small pond. A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Sorry no pets. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,015, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,015, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Khayyam Avenue have any available units?
3540 Khayyam Avenue has a unit available for $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3540 Khayyam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Khayyam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Khayyam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3540 Khayyam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 3540 Khayyam Avenue offer parking?
No, 3540 Khayyam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3540 Khayyam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3540 Khayyam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Khayyam Avenue have a pool?
No, 3540 Khayyam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Khayyam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3540 Khayyam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Khayyam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 Khayyam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3540 Khayyam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3540 Khayyam Avenue has units with air conditioning.
