Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This beautifully renovated home is available for rent immediately. The home features brand-new porcelain tile throughout, a new refrigerator, new dishwasher, new countertops, brand-new premium interior paint, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, cold A/C, a large fenced back yard, a covered porch in the rear, and a carport in the front. Call/text today to make your viewing appointment!



UNFORTUNATELY, WE CAN NOT ACCEPT PETS.