All apartments in University
Find more places like 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 12205 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 12205, University, FL 32826
Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit 12205 Available 03/01/19 UCF Condo - Property Id: 46423

***AVAILABLE 3/1***

Less than a mile from UCF and close to shopping and major roadways. Hard to find 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit on second floor with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and balcony with pond view! Washer and dryer in unit. Community features 2 pools, fitness center and an indoor raquetball court. Water included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46423
Property Id 46423

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4702256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 have any available units?
2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 have?
Some of 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 currently offering any rent specials?
2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 pet-friendly?
No, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 offer parking?
No, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 does not offer parking.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 have a pool?
Yes, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 has a pool.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 have accessible units?
No, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University 3 BedroomsUniversity Apartments with Pools
University Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Eustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology