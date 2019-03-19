2550 N. Alafaya Trail 12205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool

***AVAILABLE 3/1***



Less than a mile from UCF and close to shopping and major roadways. Hard to find 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit on second floor with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and balcony with pond view! Washer and dryer in unit. Community features 2 pools, fitness center and an indoor raquetball court. Water included in rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46423

No Dogs Allowed



