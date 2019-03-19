2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Two bedroom One bath AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT (407) 275-850

1st floor unit.



*****************MOVE IN GIFT LEASE TODAY AND RECEIVE A FREE 39" SMART TV WITH 1 YEAR LEASE**********************



CALL US AT 407-275-8950



$1,295 Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable and internet

$1,295 based on approval

Spacious living room,

All electric kitchen, dining area, screened in patio with a storage closet.

Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances



to

apply

WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

CALL US AT 407-275-8950

COME AND TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME TODAY!!!

We are located minutes from waterford lakes,

408, UCF, restaurants and much more

Community Amenities

basketball court, tennis court, , onsite 24 hour Laundry Facility.