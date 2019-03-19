All apartments in University
2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51

2527 N Alafaya Trl Unit 51 · No Longer Available
Location

2527 N Alafaya Trl Unit 51, University, FL 32826

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Two bedroom One bath AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT (407) 275-850
1st floor unit.

*****************MOVE IN GIFT LEASE TODAY AND RECEIVE A FREE 39" SMART TV WITH 1 YEAR LEASE**********************

CALL US AT 407-275-8950

$1,295 Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable and internet
$1,295 based on approval
Spacious living room,
All electric kitchen, dining area, screened in patio with a storage closet.
Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances

to
apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM
CALL US AT 407-275-8950
COME AND TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME TODAY!!!
We are located minutes from waterford lakes,
408, UCF, restaurants and much more
Community Amenities
basketball court, tennis court, , onsite 24 hour Laundry Facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 have any available units?
2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 have?
Some of 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 currently offering any rent specials?
2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 is pet friendly.
Does 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 offer parking?
No, 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 does not offer parking.
Does 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 have a pool?
No, 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 does not have a pool.
Does 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 have accessible units?
No, 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51 has units with air conditioning.
