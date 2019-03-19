2527 N. Alafaya Trl # 51

Amenities
Two bedroom One bath AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT (407) 275-850
1st floor unit.
*****************MOVE IN GIFT LEASE TODAY AND RECEIVE A FREE 39" SMART TV WITH 1 YEAR LEASE**********************
CALL US AT 407-275-8950
$1,295 Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable and internet
$1,295 based on approval
Spacious living room,
All electric kitchen, dining area, screened in patio with a storage closet.
Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances
to
apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM
CALL US AT 407-275-8950
COME AND TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME TODAY!!!
We are located minutes from waterford lakes,
408, UCF, restaurants and much more
Community Amenities
basketball court, tennis court, , onsite 24 hour Laundry Facility.