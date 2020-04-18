All apartments in University
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:59 PM

2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41

2525 Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Rent Special $995.00 a month for First Three Months!!

Remainder of Lease is $1,195.00 a month!

Free 40 inch Smart TV with Move In!

Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more!

Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!

Available: Immediately

1st Floor Unit

Application fee
$50 per applicant

To apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown
$250 pet fee

Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826

Come take a tour today! 407-275-8950
WE ARE LOCATED AT
2501 N. ALAFAYA TRL
ORLANDO FL 32826

MINUTES FROM UCF, WATERFORD LAKES, 408 AND MUCH MORE
CALL US NOW FOR A TOUR
407-275-8950

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 have any available units?
2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 have?
Some of 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 currently offering any rent specials?
2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 is pet friendly.
Does 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 offer parking?
No, 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 does not offer parking.
Does 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 have a pool?
No, 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 does not have a pool.
Does 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 have accessible units?
No, 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2525 N. Alafaya Trl # 41 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
