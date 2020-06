Amenities

on-site laundry basketball court tennis court internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry internet access tennis court

WINDMILL POINT APARTMENTS

TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH

2ND FLOOR UNIT

AVAILABLE NOW!!



MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH RENT



Two bedroom One bath $1,195.00 Rent, Includes Water, Sewer, Internet and Cable! $1,195.00 deposit based on approval.



CALL US AT 407-275-8950



TO APPLY

WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM



YOUR HOME AWAITS AT WINDMILL POINT.

Spacious Two bedrooms one bath

Property Amenitie

Basketball court

Tennis court

Sand vollleyball court

Laundry Facility