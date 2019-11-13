All apartments in University
2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8

2505 N Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2505 N Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Nice 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Check out this cute 2/1 condo

Click here to view the walking tour and floor plan: http://tiny.cc/Alafaya8PDM

This second-floor condo with screen enclosed patio overlooking the tennis and basketball court. Home features ceramic tile and carpet, blinds and lighting fixtures. The living room has sliding glass doors that lead out to a screened porch. Kitchen has an eat-at breakfast bar, nice white cabinets.

This property is conveniently close to Waterford Town Center where you can enjoy various types of shops and restaurants, minutes from the University of Central Florida, and close to all major theme parks. Convenient to 408, 50/Colonial, 417 and Downtown Orlando.

Community Amenities: 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, basketball court, sand volleyball court, tennis court. Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center and Onsite Auto Care Center.

Laundry facilities are conveniently located in the community.

Rent: $1,045.00 a month
Minimum Security Deposit: $1,095.00
Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic cable/internet.
$65 application fee, per person over age 18
Pets are not allowed. No Smoking.

Directions: From Colonial go North on Alafaya just past Challenger Parkway. Go east into complex, unit is on the right.

www.PinkDoorManagement.com
352.404.8960 ext 101
Please review Tenant Section and Application Process. Showing Appointments can be scheduled off the website. Copy of ID can be emailed to Info@PinkDoorManagement.com once showing time confirmed.

(RLNE5093807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 have any available units?
2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 have?
Some of 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 is pet friendly.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 offer parking?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 does not offer parking.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 have a pool?
Yes, 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 has a pool.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
