2505 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8

Nice 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Check out this cute 2/1 condo



Click here to view the walking tour and floor plan: http://tiny.cc/Alafaya8PDM



This second-floor condo with screen enclosed patio overlooking the tennis and basketball court. Home features ceramic tile and carpet, blinds and lighting fixtures. The living room has sliding glass doors that lead out to a screened porch. Kitchen has an eat-at breakfast bar, nice white cabinets.



This property is conveniently close to Waterford Town Center where you can enjoy various types of shops and restaurants, minutes from the University of Central Florida, and close to all major theme parks. Convenient to 408, 50/Colonial, 417 and Downtown Orlando.



Community Amenities: 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, basketball court, sand volleyball court, tennis court. Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center and Onsite Auto Care Center.



Laundry facilities are conveniently located in the community.



Rent: $1,045.00 a month

Minimum Security Deposit: $1,095.00

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic cable/internet.

$65 application fee, per person over age 18

Pets are not allowed. No Smoking.



Directions: From Colonial go North on Alafaya just past Challenger Parkway. Go east into complex, unit is on the right.



