All apartments in University
Find more places like 2505 N Alafaya Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
2505 N Alafaya Trl
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2505 N Alafaya Trl

2505 Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2505 Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Click here to view the walking tour and floor plan:

Cute 2/1 second-floor condo with screen enclosed patio overlooking the tennis and basketball court. Home features ceramic tile and laminate flooring, blinds and lighting fixtures. The living room has sliding glass doors that lead out to a screened porch.

Community Amenities: 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, basketball court, sand volleyball court, tennis court. Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center and Onsite Auto Care Center.

Laundry facilities are conveniently located in the community.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic cable/internet.
$65 application fee, per person over age 18
Pets are not allowed. No Smoking.

This property is conveniently close to Waterford Town Center where you can enjoy various types of shops and restaurants, minutes from the University of Central Florida, and close to all major theme parks. Convenient to 408, 50/Colonial, 417 and Downtown Orlando.

Directions: From Colonial go North on Alafaya just past Challenger Parkway. Go east into complex, unit is on the right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl have any available units?
2505 N Alafaya Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2505 N Alafaya Trl have?
Some of 2505 N Alafaya Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 N Alafaya Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2505 N Alafaya Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 N Alafaya Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl offer parking?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl have a pool?
Yes, 2505 N Alafaya Trl has a pool.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl have accessible units?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 N Alafaya Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 N Alafaya Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity 2 Bedroom Apartments
University 3 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity Apartments with Pools
University Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Eustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology