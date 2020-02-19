2505 N Alafaya Trl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony gym pool racquetball court basketball court

Click here to view the walking tour and floor plan:



Cute 2/1 second-floor condo with screen enclosed patio overlooking the tennis and basketball court. Home features ceramic tile and laminate flooring, blinds and lighting fixtures. The living room has sliding glass doors that lead out to a screened porch.



Community Amenities: 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, basketball court, sand volleyball court, tennis court. Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center and Onsite Auto Care Center.



Laundry facilities are conveniently located in the community.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic cable/internet.

$65 application fee, per person over age 18

Pets are not allowed. No Smoking.



This property is conveniently close to Waterford Town Center where you can enjoy various types of shops and restaurants, minutes from the University of Central Florida, and close to all major theme parks. Convenient to 408, 50/Colonial, 417 and Downtown Orlando.



Directions: From Colonial go North on Alafaya just past Challenger Parkway. Go east into complex, unit is on the right.