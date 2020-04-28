All apartments in University
12142 Walden Woods Drive

12142 Walden Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12142 Walden Woods Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Vintage Cottage Home For Rent! 3 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )
Come View This Amazing 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Town home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 3 Bed 2 Full Bath home! Tile Flooring all through out the home great for entertaining family and friends. High Ceilings in the main living space. The Open kitchen highlights a beautiful open concept. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by an additional 2 bedrooms on the other side of the home. Both a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Access to backyard behind the property and patio for entertaining guests. Garage not included but driveway is long and great length to fit 2 cars. Making this a very desirable community to live in. No Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!
Great Location, Walking Distance to UCF & Research Park, Easy Access to UCF Health Physician Care at Quadrangle, 5 Minutes Drive to Waterford Lakes Shopping Mall, Predominately Family Residential Community.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,390.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,390.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,390, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,390, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12142 Walden Woods Drive have any available units?
12142 Walden Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 12142 Walden Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12142 Walden Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12142 Walden Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12142 Walden Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12142 Walden Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12142 Walden Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 12142 Walden Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12142 Walden Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12142 Walden Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 12142 Walden Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12142 Walden Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 12142 Walden Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12142 Walden Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12142 Walden Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12142 Walden Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12142 Walden Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

