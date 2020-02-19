12101 University Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Plaza on University sublet. Fully furnished all utilities included plus parking spot under covered garage. Newer building with great amenities including modern gym swimming area and tons of retail stores downstairs. Accessible to shops and even public transportation with free shuttle to UCF. The apartment itself is located on the fifth floor with a balcony. You have a private bathroom with in your room with a huge walk-in closet. This apartment is being sublet up to July 31st 2020 with an option to lease up to July 31st 2021. The the other units in the apartment is currently occupied by mail residence. This is a well sought-after apartment because of what it has to offer and its location.