All apartments in University
Find more places like 12101 University Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
12101 University Blvd.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

12101 University Blvd.

12101 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12101 University Boulevard, University, FL 32817
Quadrangle

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Plaza on University sublet. Fully furnished all utilities included plus parking spot under covered garage. Newer building with great amenities including modern gym swimming area and tons of retail stores downstairs. Accessible to shops and even public transportation with free shuttle to UCF. The apartment itself is located on the fifth floor with a balcony. You have a private bathroom with in your room with a huge walk-in closet. This apartment is being sublet up to July 31st 2020 with an option to lease up to July 31st 2021. The the other units in the apartment is currently occupied by mail residence. This is a well sought-after apartment because of what it has to offer and its location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 University Blvd. have any available units?
12101 University Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 12101 University Blvd. have?
Some of 12101 University Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12101 University Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
12101 University Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 University Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 12101 University Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12101 University Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 12101 University Blvd. offers parking.
Does 12101 University Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 University Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 University Blvd. have a pool?
No, 12101 University Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 12101 University Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 12101 University Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 University Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12101 University Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12101 University Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12101 University Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology