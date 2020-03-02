11419 Rouse Run Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom off of Rouse Road. Freshly painted exterior. Open floor plan and high ceilings. Kitchen is stocked with all the appliances. Washer and Dryer included (as is). Ceramic tile throughout the home. Large fenced back yard. A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Great shopping and restaurants minutes away. Close to SR-50, SR-408 and SR-417 for easy commute. This house will go fast. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,615, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,615, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

