11419 Rouse Run Circle
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:27 PM

11419 Rouse Run Circle

11419 Rouse Run Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11419 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL 32817

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom off of Rouse Road. Freshly painted exterior. Open floor plan and high ceilings. Kitchen is stocked with all the appliances. Washer and Dryer included (as is). Ceramic tile throughout the home. Large fenced back yard. A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Great shopping and restaurants minutes away. Close to SR-50, SR-408 and SR-417 for easy commute. This house will go fast. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,615, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,615, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11419 Rouse Run Circle have any available units?
11419 Rouse Run Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 11419 Rouse Run Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11419 Rouse Run Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11419 Rouse Run Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11419 Rouse Run Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11419 Rouse Run Circle offer parking?
No, 11419 Rouse Run Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11419 Rouse Run Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11419 Rouse Run Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11419 Rouse Run Circle have a pool?
No, 11419 Rouse Run Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11419 Rouse Run Circle have accessible units?
No, 11419 Rouse Run Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11419 Rouse Run Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11419 Rouse Run Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11419 Rouse Run Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11419 Rouse Run Circle has units with air conditioning.

