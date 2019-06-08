10984 Pinewood Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9e651f00a ---- ***Available 6/14/19*** 3BR 2BA home in Hickory Cove subdivision just off Rouse Rd near University High School. Very clean home offers a huge tub in master bath, large walk in closet in master bedroom, light and bright kitchen overlooking the family room, large patio in the backyard ready for a barbecue! 2 car garage attached, LOCATION is walking distance to elementary school, minutes from high school, Blanchard Park, FL-408 and 417. LAWN SERVICE (cutting of the grass) INCLUDED IN RENT. Close to Valencia and UCF Colleges. Sorry, no pets. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Don\'t miss this one! Click on link below to schedule a showing! https://showmojo.com/l/e9e651f00a