All apartments in University
Find more places like 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
10984 Pinewood Cove Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

10984 Pinewood Cove Lane

10984 Pinewood Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10984 Pinewood Cove Lane, University, FL 32817

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9e651f00a ---- ***Available 6/14/19*** 3BR 2BA home in Hickory Cove subdivision just off Rouse Rd near University High School. Very clean home offers a huge tub in master bath, large walk in closet in master bedroom, light and bright kitchen overlooking the family room, large patio in the backyard ready for a barbecue! 2 car garage attached, LOCATION is walking distance to elementary school, minutes from high school, Blanchard Park, FL-408 and 417. LAWN SERVICE (cutting of the grass) INCLUDED IN RENT. Close to Valencia and UCF Colleges. Sorry, no pets. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Don\'t miss this one! Click on link below to schedule a showing! https://showmojo.com/l/e9e651f00a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane have any available units?
10984 Pinewood Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane have?
Some of 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10984 Pinewood Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10984 Pinewood Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology