Union Park, FL
9956 Burl Way
9956 Burl Way

9956 Burl Way · No Longer Available
9956 Burl Way, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Lovely 2/2 Duplex Located in Riverwood - Orlando - Lovely 2/2 Duplex, located in Riverwood area in Orlando, will be available 5/15/20! This inviting duplex floor plan offers a living area, featuring updated gorgeous light, wood laminate flooring, with slider doors that open up to the large fenced back yard. Kitchen features closet pantry, plenty of storage with cabinetry space, double basin kitchen sink, and sky lights allowing for plenty of natural lighting. In addition to the wood laminate, tile flooring and neutral paint tones are featured throughout. Bedrooms offer walk-in closets with organizational systems. Enjoy the back yard from the outdoor open sitting area. Walk minutes to Blanchard River Park on a paved trail; Downy Dog Park, and a YMCA facility is also nearby. Minutes from UCF, SCC, VCC, Research Parkway, and Waterford Lakes Shopping Center. Convenient access to I-4, Toll Roads 417 /408, Downtown Orlando, Mall at Millenia, Orlando attractions and much more. Pets will be considered and deposit will be $300 for pet.

(RLNE5670585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9956 Burl Way have any available units?
9956 Burl Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 9956 Burl Way have?
Some of 9956 Burl Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9956 Burl Way currently offering any rent specials?
9956 Burl Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9956 Burl Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9956 Burl Way is pet friendly.
Does 9956 Burl Way offer parking?
No, 9956 Burl Way does not offer parking.
Does 9956 Burl Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9956 Burl Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9956 Burl Way have a pool?
No, 9956 Burl Way does not have a pool.
Does 9956 Burl Way have accessible units?
No, 9956 Burl Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9956 Burl Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9956 Burl Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9956 Burl Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9956 Burl Way does not have units with air conditioning.

