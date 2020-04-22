9956 Burl Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Lovely 2/2 Duplex Located in Riverwood - Orlando - Lovely 2/2 Duplex, located in Riverwood area in Orlando, will be available 5/15/20! This inviting duplex floor plan offers a living area, featuring updated gorgeous light, wood laminate flooring, with slider doors that open up to the large fenced back yard. Kitchen features closet pantry, plenty of storage with cabinetry space, double basin kitchen sink, and sky lights allowing for plenty of natural lighting. In addition to the wood laminate, tile flooring and neutral paint tones are featured throughout. Bedrooms offer walk-in closets with organizational systems. Enjoy the back yard from the outdoor open sitting area. Walk minutes to Blanchard River Park on a paved trail; Downy Dog Park, and a YMCA facility is also nearby. Minutes from UCF, SCC, VCC, Research Parkway, and Waterford Lakes Shopping Center. Convenient access to I-4, Toll Roads 417 /408, Downtown Orlando, Mall at Millenia, Orlando attractions and much more. Pets will be considered and deposit will be $300 for pet.



(RLNE5670585)