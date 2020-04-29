All apartments in Union Park
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:19 AM

1731 GRAYSON DRIVE

1731 Grayson Drive · (321) 821-8446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1731 Grayson Drive, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom APARTMENT is located in the desired 32825 zip code near UCF, and also centrally located to the airport (18 min), Disney parks (35 min), Downtown (15 min), and very close to all shopping needs. This home is in a very quiet, safe part of town. This property is attached to 2 other units under the same roof, with completely independent entrances, so the only things that are shared are the parking and the backyard. The lot on the house is over half an acre, so plenty of parking is available! The rent includes all utilities including HIGH SPEED INTERNET, LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE have any available units?
1731 GRAYSON DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE have?
Some of 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE's amenities include all utils included, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1731 GRAYSON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1731 GRAYSON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
