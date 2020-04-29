1731 GRAYSON DRIVE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom APARTMENT is located in the desired 32825 zip code near UCF, and also centrally located to the airport (18 min), Disney parks (35 min), Downtown (15 min), and very close to all shopping needs. This home is in a very quiet, safe part of town. This property is attached to 2 other units under the same roof, with completely independent entrances, so the only things that are shared are the parking and the backyard. The lot on the house is over half an acre, so plenty of parking is available! The rent includes all utilities including HIGH SPEED INTERNET, LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL.