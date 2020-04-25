All apartments in Union Park
10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE
10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE

10464 Coconut Grove Lane · No Longer Available
10464 Coconut Grove Lane, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, nice tile, and large open rooms. The modern kitchen offers coordinating appliances and sleek cabinets. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious backyard. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE have any available units?
10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE have?
Some of 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE offers parking.
Does 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE have a pool?
No, 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

