10464 COCONUT GROVE LANE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, nice tile, and large open rooms. The modern kitchen offers coordinating appliances and sleek cabinets. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious backyard. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.