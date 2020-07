Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table garage media room cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover a peaceful haven that feels like a luxury resort when you make your home at The Retreat at Trinity. Experience senior living in style in our friendly community, which offers weekly resident activities including Sunday Brunch. From the scenic courtyard and indoor theater, to special rooms for card games and craft-making, youll find engaging social spaces where you can meet old friends and make new ones. Elevators, maintenance-free living and a convenient central location make it easy to enjoy every moment.