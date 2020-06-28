9875 TRUMPET VINE LOOP

Amenities

Move In Ready, Spacious and Beautiful Town home with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Gorgoeus Kitchen has granite counters, upgraded cabinets and Stainless steel appliances. Separate Living and Dining room. Great sized backyard. Upstairs boasts two large bedrooms with attached Baths. Large Master Bath with double vanity and a garden tub. Washer and Dryer are included. Located near great schools, Shopping, Resturaunts, Gulf Beaches, Hospital, and major highways. Enjoy all that Trinity has to offer. Won't last long!! Call today for a tour. 1st/Last/Sec Dep. Available now! One small pet allowed with owner approval and Pet Fees. The following will be reviewed: 1. Credit report; 2. Past evictions; 3. Employment verification; 4. Income verification; 5. Previous landlord references. 6. Criminal background screening. Text is the fastest way to inquire about this rental.