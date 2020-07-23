8151 Tantallon Way

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

TRINITY OAKS POOL HOME Stunning home on a beautiful quiet block of Trinity Oaks that showcases four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three car garage. This one has 2385 square feet of living space. An open floor plan with a lovely living room and separate dining room as you enter the home. Also take a closer look at all the sliding glass doors that lead to the private lanai and pool area. A true split bedroom floor plan'the luxurious master suite has its own entry to the lanai, plenty of closet space, and a giant bathroom perfect for relaxing. The kitchen and family room is also a highlight with updated counter-tops and built in entertainment center. The schools are some of the finest in the area and the growing Trinity area is just the place to 'plant roots'. Contact us today for additional information.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.