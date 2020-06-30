10504 PONTOFINO CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Former Costanza Model! Spacious, approximately 4100 Htd Sq ft! 4 Bedroom, Office plus Gathering Room, 4 1/2 Baths, 3 Car oversized Garage with Open Pool and Htd Spillover Spa! Panoramic View's of the Golf course and Ponds...it's Simply Spectacular! This home has all the Bells and Whistles! Desirable Travertine flooring! Tray Ceiling! Crown molding! Plantation shutters! Gorgeous furniture grade cabinetry throughout! Granite Countertops! Gas Fireplace in the Living room! Billiards Room w/ marble floors! Wainscoting! Upgraded light fixtures & ceiling fans throughout! Wine refrigerator! Outdoor kitchen w/ Stainless grill! Unique! Cabana! Could be used as a guest house! Neutral Décor! Close to Top rated Schools, Restaurants, Shopping and Trinity Hospital. Champions Club Amenities include: Gated Community, Clubhouse, Tennis, Fitness Center, Resort Pool & Spa, & Activities. Must See!