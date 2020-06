9755 HARRELL AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave furnished

AVAILABLE FOR THE SEASON DUE TO CANCELLATION 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH AVAILABLE DEC 1, 2019 TO MAY 30, 2020 SEASONAL $2600 TAX INCLUDED PLUS CLEANING FEE$75.00

SHORT/LONG TERM LEASE AFTER MAY 1ST 3 TO 9 MONTHS $1200 PER MONTH PLUS ELECTRIC SECURITY DEPOSIT AND CLEANING FEE OF $100 OFF SEASON. UNIT COMES FURNISHED. WATER VIEW OF THE GULF FROM BEDROOM BALCONY. FISHING DOCK, POOL, PATIO AREA OVERLOOKING THE WATERWAY. SHORT WALK 5 MINUTE WALK TO THE BEACH. WALK TO SUNSET BEACH CADDYS BEACH BAR AND SEA DAWGS.

CATCH THE BEACH TROLLEY OR BEACH TAXI LEAVE YOUR CAR BEHIND. NO PETS ALLOWED - NON SMOKING ON THE BALCONY OR WALKWAYS. THIS UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND THERE IS NO ELEVATOR. - LOOKING FOR A BEACH GETAWAY FOR THE SUMMER AVAILABLE FOR A SUMMER RENTAL