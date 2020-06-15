All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5

9747 Gulf Boulevard · (813) 694-9785
Location

9747 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 · Avail. Jul 1

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Studio beach apartment available July 1st in Treasure Island - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Studio available now! Across from the beach in Treasure Island. Small studio, on the first floor in a building right on Gulf Blvd with off street parking and wood floors throughout.

Walking distance to lots of shops and restaurants! Sea Dog Brewery, Taco Bus, Caddy;s all within a quarter mile! The beach is directly across the street!

Come live the beach life!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1717917

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5661991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 have any available units?
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
