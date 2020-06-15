Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Studio beach apartment available July 1st in Treasure Island - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Studio available now! Across from the beach in Treasure Island. Small studio, on the first floor in a building right on Gulf Blvd with off street parking and wood floors throughout.



Walking distance to lots of shops and restaurants! Sea Dog Brewery, Taco Bus, Caddy;s all within a quarter mile! The beach is directly across the street!



Come live the beach life!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1717917



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5661991)