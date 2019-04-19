All apartments in Treasure Island
9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:49 PM

9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W

9550 West Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9550 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Sunset Beach Palace: Five (5) night minimum stay. Nightly rates are $1500 per night from December to March and $1200 per night from April to November. Holiday rates are $1650 per night for the rental periods that include the following holidays: New Years, Martin Luther King Jr, President's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Property video available upon request.
No pets allowed. Additional fees include $100 lease fee and $500 cleaning fee with both due at the time of booking. Refundable damage deposit equal to one night stay is due at the time of booking and will be held until after visual inspection of the property following checkout. Cancellation policy to be provided at the time of reservation booking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W have any available units?
9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W have?
Some of 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W currently offering any rent specials?
9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W pet-friendly?
No, 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W offer parking?
Yes, 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W offers parking.
Does 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W have a pool?
Yes, 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W has a pool.
Does 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W have accessible units?
No, 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W does not have accessible units.
Does 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W has units with dishwashers.
Does 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W does not have units with air conditioning.
