9550 W GULF BOULEVARD W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Sunset Beach Palace: Five (5) night minimum stay. Nightly rates are $1500 per night from December to March and $1200 per night from April to November. Holiday rates are $1650 per night for the rental periods that include the following holidays: New Years, Martin Luther King Jr, President's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Property video available upon request.

No pets allowed. Additional fees include $100 lease fee and $500 cleaning fee with both due at the time of booking. Refundable damage deposit equal to one night stay is due at the time of booking and will be held until after visual inspection of the property following checkout. Cancellation policy to be provided at the time of reservation booking.