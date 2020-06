Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Waterfront Villas for rent with a close walk to the sands of Sunset Beach.

2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms fully remodeled with new cabinets and granite countertops, new appliances including washer and dryer, vaulted ceiling. Newly remodeled pool overlooking new dock with with boat lifts on Blind Pass and close boating access to the Gulf of Mexico.



$2,300 - $2,700 depending on one of three unit property.