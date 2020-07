Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare Sunset Beach Waterfront! Custom home, deck, balcony, heated pool, dock with davit and garage of your dreams! His and hers master baths and enormous closets. Den or possible 4th bedroom. Designed for beach living. Wildlife abounds on wide quiet water of Blind Pass. Minutes by boat to Gulf and steps to the beach. The vacation lifestyle awaits, fully furnished. Not a monthly rental - 7 month minimum lease.