Treasure Island, FL
8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE

8125 Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8125 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
True Island Living at its Best! This waterfront home is located on the Intracoastal Waterway and is across the street from the Gulf of Mexico Beaches. Recently remodeled from top to bottom with a coastal flair. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath floorplan with nearly 2000 sq. ft., designer kitchen layout with eating area and bar, pantry, beautiful wood flooring, and porcelain tiles, inside laundry area and a courtyard office/studio room. Large waterside covered porch with a huge paver gathering area, new composite boat dock w/water/electric, new seawall and quaint fenced relaxing areas with plantings, turf and pavers. Sunset Beach offers some of the best beaches in South Florida which are just steps from your home. Entertainment, dining, boat ramp, beach pavilion, playground and boardwalk are an easy walk or bike ride. This Beautiful Island home has a private garage with door opener, storage and huge off street parking in the rear. Offered unfurnished as a yearly long-term lease includes yard service. $3500 a month available 5/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
