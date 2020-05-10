8125 BAYSHORE DRIVE

Amenities

True Island Living at its Best! This waterfront home is located on the Intracoastal Waterway and is across the street from the Gulf of Mexico Beaches. Recently remodeled from top to bottom with a coastal flair. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath floorplan with nearly 2000 sq. ft., designer kitchen layout with eating area and bar, pantry, beautiful wood flooring, and porcelain tiles, inside laundry area and a courtyard office/studio room. Large waterside covered porch with a huge paver gathering area, new composite boat dock w/water/electric, new seawall and quaint fenced relaxing areas with plantings, turf and pavers. Sunset Beach offers some of the best beaches in South Florida which are just steps from your home. Entertainment, dining, boat ramp, beach pavilion, playground and boardwalk are an easy walk or bike ride. This Beautiful Island home has a private garage with door opener, storage and huge off street parking in the rear. Offered unfurnished as a yearly long-term lease includes yard service. $3500 a month available 5/15/2020.