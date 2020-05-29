61 81ST AVENUE

Amenities

LIVE AT THE BEACH! 1 Bedroom 1st floor Apartment for rent just a few houses away from the Gulf of Mexico in Sunset Beach, Treasure Island. This Cute Unit is all you need to live on Island Time. Ceramic tile throughout, enclosed front Porch, Exterior Patio and off street parking in front of your unit. There is also a Community patio area on manicured grounds with space to store your bike or beach gear. Coin operated laundry on site. There are only 4 units in this building. Sunset Beach Pavilion is at the end of street. Water, sewer & trash are included. All room sizes approximate. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.