Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

61 81ST AVENUE

61 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

61 81st Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
LIVE AT THE BEACH! 1 Bedroom 1st floor Apartment for rent just a few houses away from the Gulf of Mexico in Sunset Beach, Treasure Island. This Cute Unit is all you need to live on Island Time. Ceramic tile throughout, enclosed front Porch, Exterior Patio and off street parking in front of your unit. There is also a Community patio area on manicured grounds with space to store your bike or beach gear. Coin operated laundry on site. There are only 4 units in this building. Sunset Beach Pavilion is at the end of street. Water, sewer & trash are included. All room sizes approximate. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 81ST AVENUE have any available units?
61 81ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 61 81ST AVENUE have?
Some of 61 81ST AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 81ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
61 81ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 81ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 61 81ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 61 81ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 61 81ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 61 81ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 81ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 81ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 61 81ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 61 81ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 61 81ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 61 81ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 81ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 81ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 81ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

